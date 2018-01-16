Bruins' Kevan Miller: Misses practice with flu
Miller did not participate in Tuesday's practice due to the flu, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
It's unclear at this point if Miller will be able to suit up for Wednesday night's showdown with Canadiens, but that will likely be resolved earlier in the day prior to puck drop. The veteran d-man is primarily known for his prowess in his own end of the ice and has just nine points in 40 games this season, so even if he doesn't play Wednesday, he's unlikely to be missed by fantasy players in the majority of formats.
