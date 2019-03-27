Bruins' Kevan Miller: Nearing return
Miller (upper body) sported a red (non-contact) jersey for Wednesday's morning skate.
With Torey Krug (concussion) expected back Wednesday and both Miller and Matt Grzelcyk (arm) targeting weekend returns, the Bruins' blue line is in line to reintroduce a trio of regulars for the stretch run. With just six assists in 36 games this season, Miller isn't a much of a fantasy factor, but his rugged play and sturdy defensive ability are assets to his team in real terms.
