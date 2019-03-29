Miller (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Panthers.

The same applies to fellow blueliner Matt Grzelcyk (arm), though coach Bruce Cassidy acknowledged Friday that Miller is more likely to return to action Sunday against the Red Wings. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder doesn't make much of a mark on the offensive side of things, but Miller's rugged play and solid positioning are valued assets on the Boston back line.