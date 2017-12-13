Bruins' Kevan Miller: New dad missing Wednesday contest
Miller won't play Wednesday against Detroit after becoming a father Tuesday.
The Bruins will miss Miller's solid defensive play and ability to log minutes in penalty-killing situations, but with five points (all assists) in 26 games, fantasy players won't be losing much value. Miller is fully expected to play Thursday against Washington, but Paul Postma will skate on the B's blue line while Miller's out.
More News
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Fires two shots in win•
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Will play Thursday•
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Could be ready Thursday•
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Expected to miss Saturday's action•
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Status will come down to wire•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...