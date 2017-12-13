Miller won't play Wednesday against Detroit after becoming a father Tuesday.

The Bruins will miss Miller's solid defensive play and ability to log minutes in penalty-killing situations, but with five points (all assists) in 26 games, fantasy players won't be losing much value. Miller is fully expected to play Thursday against Washington, but Paul Postma will skate on the B's blue line while Miller's out.

