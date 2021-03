Coach Bruce Cassidy indicated that the Bruins don't have a timetable for Miller's (knee) return to action, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Miller -- who hasn't played since Feb. 18 -- has been progressing, but the Bruins will proceed deliberately with the rugged blueliner. Perhaps lessening the urgency to get Miller back into action is that Brandon Carlo (upper body) returned to the team's lineup Tuesday night against New Jersey.