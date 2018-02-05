Play

Miller (upper body) wasn't present for Monday's practice.

Miller, who was forced out of this past Thursday's win over the Blues, thus looks likely to miss his second straight game Tuesday against the Red Wings. In such a scenario, the Bruins will miss his rugged play, but Charlie McAvoy's return to action Saturday helps cushion Miller's potential continued absence.

