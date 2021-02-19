Miller isn't expected to travel with the Bruins for Sunday's game against the Flyers in Lake Tahoe, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

Given the Bruins' upcoming schedule, McDonald notes that "it makes sense to give (Miller) some time to rest and recharge." If the veteran blueliner, who played Thursday night against New Jersey, ends up sitting out Sunday's contest, he'd get a breather until Boston's Feb. 25 game against the Islanders. Urho Vaakanainen is thus trending toward making his season debut versus Philadelphia.