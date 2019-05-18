Bruins' Kevan Miller: Not going to be ready for Game 1
Miller (lower body) is not expected to be ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
General manager Don Sweeney said Saturday that Miller suffered a "bit of a setback" and won't be healthy enough for Game 1. Reports earlier this month said that the California native was making progress and that the team wasn't going to rule him out for the remainder of the playoffs. More information on Miller's status for the rest of the Cup finals should surface closer to the beginning of the series -- the Bruins will have had 11 days of rest when Game 1 rolls around May 27.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...