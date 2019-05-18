Miller (lower body) is not expected to be ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

General manager Don Sweeney said Saturday that Miller suffered a "bit of a setback" and won't be healthy enough for Game 1. Reports earlier this month said that the California native was making progress and that the team wasn't going to rule him out for the remainder of the playoffs. More information on Miller's status for the rest of the Cup finals should surface closer to the beginning of the series -- the Bruins will have had 11 days of rest when Game 1 rolls around May 27.