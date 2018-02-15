Bruins' Kevan Miller: Not looking good for Saturday
Miller (upper body) is considered doubtful for Saturday's game in Vancouver, as he continues to skate with a non-contact jersey, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Miller, who isn't on injured reserve, reportedly will travel with the team for the upcoming five-game road trip, but he'll at least miss the first contest held in Canada. The low-end defenseman has managed 10 points (one goal, nine assists) through 44 games this season, which isn't all that bad for a guy only averaging 18:35 of ice time.
