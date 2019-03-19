Miller (upper body) did not join the Bruins on their four-game road trip, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

The news effectively rules Miller out for the next four games, extending his absence due to his upper-body injury to 14 in total once the club gets back to Boston. With Torey Krug (concussion) and Matt Grzelcyk (upper body) also banged up, the team has turned to Steve Santini and Connor Clifton to fill out the blue line in Miller's stead.