Bruins' Kevan Miller: Notches two assists
Miller tallied two helpers and three shots on net in a 7-4 win over the Maple Leafs in Wednesday's Game 7.
Normally, it's Torey Krug who provides the points from Boston's blue line. This time, though, it was Miller who chipped in. Don't expect a repeat performance, though. The 30year-old only had 16 points and 64 shots on net during the regular season.
