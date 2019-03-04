Bruins' Kevan Miller: Now considered week-to-week
Miller's status has been downgraded to week-to-week by coach Bruce Cassidy.
Miller got some bad news on his MRI, moving his return timetable back significantly. His absence won't make significant waves in the fantasy relam, as Miller's been limited to six points without a goal through 36 appearances this season.
