Bruins' Kevan Miller: Officially done for year
Miller (kneecap) won't be ready to play even if the NHL season resumes, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Miller hasn't played in over a year with his last appearance on the ice coming April 4, 2019, versus Minnesota. According to general manager Don Sweeney, the Bruins will still be offering the blueliner a contract during the upcoming offseason. Considering his injury history, it seems unlikely the pending UFA will receive much in terms of contract offers outside of Boston.
