Play

Miller (kneecap) won't be ready to play even if the NHL season resumes, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Miller hasn't played in over a year with his last appearance on the ice coming April 4, 2019, versus Minnesota. According to general manager Don Sweeney, the Bruins will still be offering the blueliner a contract during the upcoming offseason. Considering his injury history, it seems unlikely the pending UFA will receive much in terms of contract offers outside of Boston.

More News
Our Latest Stories