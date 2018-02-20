Bruins' Kevan Miller: Out again Tuesday
Miller (upper body) will remain out of the lineup for Tuesday night's contest in Edmonton.
Miller will miss a ninth consecutive game presumably to this injury, but by now one has to wonder, especially following the news that the Bruins acquired Nick Holden in a trade from the Rangers, if Miller will maintain a regular spot in the lineup at all. Holden figures to lock down one of the spots on the third defensive pairing, so it remains to be seen if Miller, Adam McQuaid, or Matt Grzelcyk will hold down the other spot. The lineup for Saturday's game in Toronto, therefore, will be very telling in this regard.
