Bruins' Kevan Miller: Out at least three more games
Miller (upper body) won't be joining the Bruins on their three-game road trip, according to coach Bruce Cassidy.
Miller's return isn't imminent, as his earliest chance to rejoin the lineup will be Saturday's home game against the Blue Jackets. He could well be out longer than that, though.
