Bruins' Kevan Miller: Out for at least three weeks
Miller (hand) will be reevaluated in three weeks, according to Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy.
It's rather discouraging that Miller won't even be checked out again for three more weeks. He returned to the ice for a solo skate ahead of Thursday's practice session, but the industrious blueliner was instructed to take a twirl without the use of his stick to avoid putting any undue stress on the injured hand. Miller remains on injured reserve while he rehabs his injury.
