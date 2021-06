Miller (undisclosed) won't play in Game 5 against the Islanders on Monday and still isn't practicing with the team, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Shinzawa adds that Miller's availability for Game 6 on Wednesday is unknown, though it would be surprising to see Miller thrown right into a pivotal point in a physical series against the Islanders after being out since May 21. Miller's absence was precipitated by a high hit from Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov.