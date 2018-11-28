Miller sustained a cartilage injury to his larynx after taking a puck to the throat versus Toronto on Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in five weeks.

Based on his timeline, the earliest Miller might be ready to play would be Jan. 3 versus Calgary, but given the fact that the team will be re-examining him at that time, it will likely be longer until the blueliner can get back on the ice. The Los Angeles native already missed 13 contests due to injury this season and was just four games into his return from that hand issue. While not official yet, Miller should be placed on injured reserve soon.