Bruins' Kevan Miller: Out of commission Wednesday
Miller (upper body) will sit out again Wednesday against the Rangers.
Miller continues to battle an upper-body ailment, leaving the team shorthanded again along the blue line. With him unavailable for the contest, either Adam McQuaid or Paul Postma should draw in for the B's against the Rangers. However, none of the three provides much appeal from a fantasy perspective.
