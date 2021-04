Coach Bruce Cassidy announced that Miller (undisclosed) will miss Thursday night's game against the Islanders.

Though Cassidy didn't specify why Miller will miss the contest, he did relay that the blueliner's issue is unrelated to his previous knee woes. It's possible the Bruins decided to err on the side of caution here in advance of back-to-back contests, so for now we won't rule Miller out for Friday night's rematch with the Islanders.