Bruins' Kevan Miller: Picks up injury
Miller is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Conor Ryan of the Boston Sports Journal reports.
Miller blocked a shot against the Golden Knights a couple games ago that is speculated to perhaps have played a role in this injury. The Bruins play Tuesday against the Sharks, and the 31-year-old's status is up in the air for that one. That being said, fantasy owners likely won't be too concerned, as the veteran defenseman only has six points, all assists, in 36 games.
