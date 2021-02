Miller notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Miller provided the secondary assist on an Anders Bjork goal in the third period. It's the second helper of the year for Miller, who has added 25 hits, 11 shots on goal and nine PIM in 12 outings. The 33-year-old typically operates on the third pairing, and his offense is too low to justify a fantasy roster spot.