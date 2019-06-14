Miller suffered a fractured knee cap that required surgery at the end of the regular season, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Miller, who last suited up April 4, will now have the entire offseason to heal up, but it remains to be seen if he'll be back to 100 percent by the time the team hits the ice again. The rugged blueliner finished up this past season with seven helpers and 35 PIM in 39 games. The 31-year-old isn't much of a fantasy factor, but Miller's rugged play and sound positioning are assets to the Boston blue line. He's under contract with the team through next season.