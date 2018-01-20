Bruins' Kevan Miller: Remains sidelined
Miller (illness) will miss a third consecutive game Saturday against the Canadiens, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Miller was able to participate in Saturday's morning skate, but he's evidently still not feeling well enough to return to game action. The stay-at-home defender will be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Devils.
