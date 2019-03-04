Miller (upper body) did not skate at Monday's practice.

We'll operate under the assumption that Miller will not play Tuesday against the Hurricanes, which sets the stage for John Moore to remain in the Bruins' lineup for at least another contest. Miller, who last suited up for a game Feb. 23, has logged six assists and 33 PIM in 36 games this season, to go along with 66 hits and 73 blocks.