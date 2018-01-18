Miller (illness) will remain sidelined for Thursday's game against the Islanders.

The Bruins will proceed cautiously with Miller -- who also sat out Wednesday's game against the Canadiens -- and give him some extra recovery time. Miller's illness paved the way for Adam McQuaid -- who had been a healthy scratch of late following his recover from a leg injury -- to re-enter the team's lineup against Montreal. McQuaid will continue to fill in for Miller on Thursday. Through 40 games, Miller has logged a goal and nine points to go along with 56 PIM and a plus-eight rating. Such numbers don't make a big fantasy mark, but Miller's stable veteran presence has meshed well with mobile rookie Matt Grzelcyk, with duo having combined to form a solid third pairing on the B's blue line.