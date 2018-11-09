Miller (hand) is still about three weeks from playing, according to Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

As of Oct. 25, the plan was for Miller to be reevaluated after three weeks, but it looks like his return has been delayed further. The Bruins' defensive depth has been tested with the number of injuries on the back end, and they will continue to be without Miller until at least December.