Bruins' Kevan Miller: Return delayed three weeks
Miller (hand) is still about three weeks from playing, according to Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
As of Oct. 25, the plan was for Miller to be reevaluated after three weeks, but it looks like his return has been delayed further. The Bruins' defensive depth has been tested with the number of injuries on the back end, and they will continue to be without Miller until at least December.
More News
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Out for at least three weeks•
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Returns home for further testing•
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Ruled out with injury•
-
Bruins' Kevan Miller: Assertive despite big loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...