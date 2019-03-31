Miller (upper body) will play in Sunday's game versus the Red Wings.

Miller has been on the shelf for 16 games, but he'll pair up with Matt Grzelcyk for this contest. Fantasy owners shouldn't expect much out of Miller, as he has just six points in 36 games, but the 31-year-old contributes well defensively with 66 hits and 73 blocked shots in that span.

More News
Our Latest Stories