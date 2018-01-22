Miller (illness) returned to skating on a defensive pairing with Matt Grzelcyk at Monday's practice.

With Miller now past an illness that sidelined him recently, the rugged blueliner is on track to rejoin the lineup Tuesday against New Jersey. Miller should remained entrenched in a regular role with the team, and his return will be a welcome one, with superb rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy expected to miss about two weeks following a procedure Monday to treat an abnormal heart rhythm.