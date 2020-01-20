Bruins' Kevan Miller: Returns to ice
Miller (kneecap) skated on his own Monday, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.
Miller resides on non-roster injured reserve after suffering a fractured kneecap in the 81st game of the 2018-19 season. The 32-year-old suffered a setback in November and had to have another surgery as a result, but he's back on skates now. There's still no definitive timeline for his return, and a conditioning stint in the AHL could precede his season debut at the top level.
