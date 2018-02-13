Bruins' Kevan Miller: Returns to practice in limited fashion
Miller (upper body) sported a red non-contact jersey at Tuesday's practice and is not expected to suit up for the evening's contest against the Flames.
Miller's limited return to practice is definitely a step in the right direction, and the final step will be for him to start taking contact in these skates. Assuming he can do that in the next few days, it's not inconceivable that the California native could return to action Saturday in Vancouver after a six-game absence.
