Miller returned to skating on a defensive pairing with Matt Grzelcyk at Monday's practice.

With Miller now past an illness that sidelined him recently, the rugged blueliner is on track to re-join the Boston lineup Tuesday against New Jersey. Miller should remained entrenched in a regular role with the team going forward, and his return to the mix is a welcome one, with superb rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy expected to miss about two weeks following a procedure Monday to treat an abnormal heart rhythm.