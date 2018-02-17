Miller (upper body) will not play Saturday against the Canucks, the Boston Herald reports.

This was expected to be the case, as Miller needs to prove that he can absorb contact in practice before getting the green light for a return. He's not on injured reserve, so perhaps he'll be fit to play in Monday's game against the Flames. Either way, this news doesn't hold much weight in the fantasy world, as the blueliner has just 10 points through 44 games this campaign.