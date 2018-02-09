Bruins' Kevan Miller: Ruled out Saturday
Miller (upper body) did not practice Friday and will not play Saturday's contest against the Sabres, NBC Sports Boston reports.
While it's discouraging that Miller still hasn't returned to the ice and will miss a fourth straight contest, the team is maintaining the day-to-day label he currently wears, making him a possibility to return to game action as early as Sunday in New Jersey. Adam McQuaid and rookie Matt Grzelcyk will likely continue to hold down the bottom defensive pairing with Miller sidelined.
