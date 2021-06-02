Miller (undisclosed) won't be an option against the Islanders for Game 3 on Thursday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Miller will be shelved for his fourth straight contest as he continues to work his way back from his undisclosed injury. In four games prior to getting hurt, the 33-year-old blueliner notched one assist, four shots and seven hits while averaging 13:62 of ice time. Given his limited offensive upside, Miller shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value even once cleared to return.