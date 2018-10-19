Bruins' Kevan Miller: Ruled out with injury
Miller won't return to Thursday's road game against Edmonton due to an upper-body injury, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
The severity of Miller's injury has yet to be determined, but another update on the veteran blueliner's condition will almost certainly be released ahead of Saturday's match against the Canucks.
