Bruins' Kevan Miller: Sacrifices body in win
Miller collected four hits and five blocked shots during a 3-2 win over the Canadiens on Saturday.
Miller is in only his third start since returning from an injured hand and was a critical piece in the B's victory over their rival. Miller will continue to receive high time-on-ice numbers until Zdeno Chara returns from an injury of his own.
