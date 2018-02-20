Bruins' Kevan Miller: Serving as healthy scratch
Updating a previous report, Miller (upper body) is healthy, but will be held out of Tuesday's game in Edmonton anyway, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
If there were questions already about whether or not Miller would be able to maintain a permanent spot in the lineup, then the fact that he is now officially serving as a healthy scratch should further amplify these doubts. Perhaps there's still a chance he'll re-enter the lineup for Saturday's contest against the Maple Leafs, but there's just not much to like here from a fantasy perspective regardless.
