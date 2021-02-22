Miller is slated to return to the Bruins' lineup Thursday against the Islanders, Eric Russo of the team's official site reports.

Miller didn't travel with the Bruins for Sunday's win over the Flyers in Lake Tahoe, with the team citing "load management" designed to give the veteran blueliner some extra time to rest his surgically-repaired knee. The 33-year-old, who missed the entire 2019-20 season, has logged two assists and nine PIM in 15 games to date and remains off the fantasy radar in all but the deepest of leagues.