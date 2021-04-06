Miller (knee) will return to the Bruins' lineup Tuesday against the Flyers, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

This will mark Miller's first game since Feb. 18, with Steven Kampfer the odd man out of the team's blue line mix Tuesday. With just two assists and nine PIM in 15 contests this season, Miller's fantasy impact has been modest, but his rugged defensive play and sound work in the transition game are valuable to the B's, especially with shut-down blueliner Brandon Carlo (upper body) sidelined.