Miller (kneecap) will arrive in Boston on Dec. 26 and is confident he'll be ready for the first game of the 2020-21 campaign, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Miller missed the entirety of the 2019-20 season due to lingering issues with the fractured kneecap he suffered during the 2018-19 playoffs, but the Bruins nonetheless signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $2 million in October, indicating they're confident he'll be back to his old self in 2020-21. The 33-year-old American has never posted more than 18 points in a single campaign and certainly won't do so during the upcoming season, as he'll likely fill a rotational role as Boston's seventh defenseman, so virtual managers don't need to pay him any mind on draft day.