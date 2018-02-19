Miller (upper body) won't take part in Monday's contest in Calgary.

Though Miller won't be in the lineup to take on the Flames, he was considered a game-time decision early Monday and is still in contention to make his return Tuesday in Edmonton. It will be interesting to see which Bruins defenseman will make way for Miller once he's healthy, though it's likely that Adam McQuaid and Matt Grzelcyk are the leading candidates. Expect the B's to provide an update on Miller's status prior to doing battle with the Oilers on Tuesday.