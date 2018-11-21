Miller (hand) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's road tilt facing the Red Wings.

Miller's expected to suit up for the next contest, but the Bruins have Jakub Zboril at the ready in case he's not activated from injured reserve ahead of the Thanksgiving break. Still, fantasy owners won't be sweating out Miller's status since he's primarily a shutdown defenseman, albeit a very solid one based on a career plus-77 rating over 292 contests.