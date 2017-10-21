Bruins' Kevan Miller: Status will come down to wire
Miller (knee) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's contest opposing the Sabres in Buffalo, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
While Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters that Miller was "OK" after the rearguard took a puck off his knee in practice Friday, his freshly applied GTD tag suggests that he may still be ailing. Either way, this news won't affect many fantasy owners as Miller has skated to a minus-3 rating without any points through the first six contest.
