Bruins' Kevan Miller: Still not ready
Miller (upper body) will sit out of Monday's game versus the Lightning.
Miller has been practicing but he has already been ruled out a day in advance of Boston's next game. The blue line is hurting badly with Torey Krug (concussion) and Matt Grzelcyk (arm) sitting out, and Miller will look to shake this condition before Wednesday's meeting with the Rangers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...