Bruins' Kevan Miller: Still sidelined
Miller (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Saturday's Game 2 against the Maple Leafs, NHL.com's Amalie Benjamin reports.
Miller will miss a third straight contest Saturday, and he remains without a clearly defined timetable for his return to action. Connor Clifton will continue to fill in on the Bruins' bottom pairing until Miller is cleared to play.
