Bruins' Kevan Miller: Strong return to action
Miller (upper body) posted an assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.
Miller skated 15:20 on the third pairing in the game. He missed sixteen games with his injury. Miller's not likely to make much of an impact in the final week of the season, as he's accumulated only seven assists in 37 appearances this year.
