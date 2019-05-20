Miller suffered a setback in his recovery from a lower-body injury, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Miller last suited up on April 4 and it doesn't look like he'll be able to rejoin the Bruins' blue line at any point before the Stanley Cup Finals are over. Fortunately for the team, both John Moore and Steven Kampfer are around to provide back line depth, but Miller's rugged play and solid positioning remain assets to the B's when he's healthy enough to play.