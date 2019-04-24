Bruins' Kevan Miller: Suffers setback
Miller (lower body) had a setback in his recovery and is considered week-to-week heading into a second-round clash with Columbus, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Miller certainly won't be ready for Game 1 and, based on his week-to-week designation, could be sidelined for several more games or even the entire series. The blueliner saw action in just 39 games this season, in which he tallied seven assists, 35 PIM and 32 shots while averaging 17:45 of ice time. Even once cleared to play, the Bruins may opt to keep Matt Grzelcyk in the lineup instead of inserting Miller, who hasn't played since April 4.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...