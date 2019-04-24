Miller (lower body) had a setback in his recovery and is considered week-to-week heading into a second-round clash with Columbus, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Miller certainly won't be ready for Game 1 and, based on his week-to-week designation, could be sidelined for several more games or even the entire series. The blueliner saw action in just 39 games this season, in which he tallied seven assists, 35 PIM and 32 shots while averaging 17:45 of ice time. Even once cleared to play, the Bruins may opt to keep Matt Grzelcyk in the lineup instead of inserting Miller, who hasn't played since April 4.