Miller scored a goal in a team-high 23:25 worth of ice time in Saturday's 7-3 playoff win over the Maple Leafs.

The tally was Miller's first career postseason goal over the course of 19 contests overall. While the Bruins don't rely much on Miller's offense (he notched one goal and 15 points in 68 games this past season), the rugged 30-year old remains a stout defender, who of late has displayed an improved ability to jump into the play when the situation presents itself.